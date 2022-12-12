Springwood VIEW Club has received a community grant of $4,000 from Springwood Sports Club, funding more donations just in time for Christmas.
VIEW (Voice Interests and Education of Women) is a national volunteer organisation where women meet regularly to make friends and raise funding for The Smith Family charity.
The Springwood VIEW club sponsors the Learning for Life program, supporting disadvantaged children and families in their studies.
The club now sponsors six children (up from four), thanks to the grant from Springwood Sports Club presented on December 12.
The cheque will also go toward funding programs supporting those affected by Hawkesbury floods, helping students catch up on study.
Springwood VIEW Club President Toni Thomas was thrilled with the grant.
"It was... what can you say? Unbelievable," she said.
Publicity Officer Diana O'Brien agreed in describing how she felt.
"Very grateful. They've been very good to us," she said.
The pair were particularly thankful to the Sports Club's General Manager, Danielle Barnes, for her nomination and general support.
Springwood VIEW Club meets monthly to fundraise through events such as raffles and coffee mornings. The club has 55 members and meets at Springwood Sports Club.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
