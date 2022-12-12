Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood VIEW Club receives $4,000 from Springwood Sports Club, funds Learning for Life

By Tom Walker
Updated December 12 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 11:04am
Springwood VIEW Club has received a community grant of $4,000 from Springwood Sports Club, funding more donations just in time for Christmas.

