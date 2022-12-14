Cyclists have ridden on an upgraded section of the Great Western Highway for the first time, welcoming the safety changes as "extremely positive".
Work to widen the westbound highway road shoulder at Faulconbridge has just been completed, the culmination of a five-year campaign by local cyclists.
"We are delighted with the outcome for the west bound shoulder," said David Tritton, President of Ride Blue Mountains (formerly the Blue Mountains Cycling Safety Forum).
"There is now a 2.5 metre road shoulder and clear visibility on a corner which previously had no shoulder and where drivers approaching it had no visibility of slow moving traffic around the corner.
"Cyclists and other vulnerable road users, including broken down motorists, now have a safe refuge out of the traffic lane," he said.
A group of riders from Springwood Cycling Club experienced the new section for the first time during a ride to Lawson on Saturday, December 10
"The feedback from cyclists who have ridden the shoulder since it opened has been extremely positive," said Mr Tritton.
"Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and the NSW Government are to be congratulated for listening to the community and making this very dangerous part of the Great Western Highway safer. We wish to thank cyclists and their families for supporting this campaign... [which] has also had broad community support. Road safety is everyone's concern and this is a win for all road users."
Ride Blue Mountains will now continue to campaign to improve the Great Western Highway eastbound at Faulconbridge. The group believes the risk remains unacceptably high for vulnerable road users due to its narrow or non-existent road shoulder, fast descent in a high speed zone and the fact cyclists have no local road alternative between Woodford and Faulconbridge.
Blue Mountains City Council has committed to constructing a shared user path between Todarellos and upgrading the service road to Bellevue Road to give cyclists the opportunity to leave the highway safely and rejoin the road shoulder on the other side of the Bellevue Road intersection.
"Whilst this commitment is very welcome, it is a short term measure. The Great Western Highway around Bellevue Road is a notorious black spot," said Mr Tritton.
"TfNSW crash data indicates there have been 20 injuries, including 10 serious injuries, arising from 18 crashes for the four-year period 2015 to 2019. At least three of the persons seriously injured were cyclists."
Mr Tritton said with heavy vehicle freight traffic expected to nearly double on the Great Western Highway by 2030, "it is imperative that the upgrade at Faulconbridge be completed in the next few years".
"Ride Blue Mountains believes this upgrade should include an off-highway shared path."
Mr Tritton said many groups and individuals contributed to the latest westbound shoulder improvements including Blue Mountains City Council, Ward 2 Councillor Romola Hollywood, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Springwood Cycling Club.
