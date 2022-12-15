GALLERY: Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange shines spotlight on attractions businesses

From stargazing, history walks and river cruising to canyoning, bush bike riding and 4WD treks, attractions businesses large and small have been showcased at Blue Mountains Tourism Exchange '22 (BMTE22).
The event was held at the Hotel Mountain Heritage in Katoomba on December 6. It provided attractions business owners and managers a chance to meet industry visitors such as product/experience buyers from inbound tour companies and concierges from city hotels who help influence visitor travel plans, along with local tourism business owners, travel media and local peers.
The event was funded through a Bushfire Local Economic Recovery grant secured by Blue Mountains Tourism last July.
Pictures: David Hill, Deep Hill Media
