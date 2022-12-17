It's great to see life back in the historical town of Mount Victoria and (the old girl) Victoria & Albert Guesthouse.
Built in 1868, the V&A has been running for over 150 years.
The original owner of the land and developer of the Hotel back in 1868 was a woman - which in those days was extremely rare. Times have certainly changed.
Mary Finn acquired the land in 1865, 40 acres which included Station Street and the land on which the Royal Hotel (Victoria & Albert Guesthouse) was built.
In 1867, when the railway had reached as far as Weatherboard (Wentworth Falls), Mrs Finn applied to build the hotel.
In 1868, after part of the land required for the railway had been resumed, the purchase was finalised. By 1868 the Royal Hotel had been erected on Mrs Finn's land and the first licensee was William Orbell reputed to have been 'the fastest whip in the west'.
The property is steeped in history. In the1940s, it had a secret visitor - John F Kennedy.
And over the last few months the new owners of the V&A, Shane McLucas, Michael Sheargold and their eight year old daughter, Frankie, have been resurrecting the heritage guesthouse ... room by room.
The goal is to bring it back to the real grandeur and style of the period - refurbishing and redecorating, adding in some beautiful antiques and just giving the place some new life.
"We've already revamped some of the public spaces and we are remodelling the gardens, taking it back to a classic garden space," said Mr McLucas
With at least another 12 months of work to be done, there will be many changes and upgrades to the property.
Mr McLucas has been sourcing Australian antiques from around the country to ensure the building has relaxed Australian grandeur. He is also adding some of the Catherine Martin (aka Baz Luhrmann's wife and designer) wallpapers and fabrics. These are just perfect for the remodelling.
"The locals have been super impressed with the progress and how things are shaping up," Mr McLucas said. "We've had a lot of community group events, celebrations and travellers as well as locals popping in for dinner."
Their future plans are really about being a place where locals and travellers feel welcome and enjoy being part of the history and relaxed lifestyle of Mount Victoria.
The gueshouse will host a Christmas Day lunch from 1pm. The three-course meal is $135 for adults (with a glass of sparkly. teenagers 12-16 $65 and kids up to 12 $35 with ice cream and orders from menu.
There will also be a New Year's Eve function from 8pm until late. See vaguesthouse.com.
