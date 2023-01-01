Blue Mountains Gazette

Old coin hidden in a Springwood memorial shows acropolis and possible shrapnel marks

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated January 4 2023 - 9:00am, first published January 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When three golfers started repairing an old bench at Springwood Golf Course they never expected to uncover a wartime mystery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.