A menu of nourishing foodie events for the body and soul have been planned for the second annual Equinox - Autumn celebration of the senses festival.
Held in March and April 2023, the program will span the entire region, along the Great Western Highway from Springwood to Mount Victoria and the Bells Line of Road through Bilpin and Grose Vale.
Created and managed by Blue Mountains Tourism, the festival will showcase all that is great about the region over four weekends between March 10 and April 2 in a convergence of fine food and craft beverages, music, art and entertainment.
The Equinox festival will officially launch with a beautiful free event at the National Parks and Wildlife Service Blackheath Heritage Centre on March 11 that celebrates the beauty of nature and the parks as well as local Indigenous culture.
Blue Mountains Tourism events manager Genevieve Deslandes said the theme for Equinox 2023 was "harmony, warmth and connection set amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Blue Mountains region".
"The festival will be launched with a beautiful smoking ceremony and indigenous event to remind us that we live, work and play on Darug and Gundungurra land," said Ms Deslandes.
FEAST will be the culinary chapter of the festival, with more than 15 venues to take part.
"Like a box of chocolate, this collection of menus, events and flavours will surprise you with every bite.
"Chefs are already sourcing the best local and regional ingredients to build the most exciting autumn menus."
Sumptuous events include a masquerade ball at the Carrington Hotel, cooking with fire in the Boiler House Restaurant at the Hydro Majestic Hotel, a five-course degustation with wine pairing at Tempus Katoomba and a night of world music performance and flamenco dance at the Palais Royale Grand Ballroom.
Other venues will include Arrana at Springwood; Hotel Etico and the refurbished Victoria and Albert Guesthouse at Mount Victoria; Avalon Restaurant, Hotel Mountain Heritage and 8 Things in Katoomba; Bygone Beautys and Two Doctors Whiskey Tavern in Leura; and Blaq Restaurant at Blackheath.
Craft beverage venues will also join the festival, including Megalong Creek Estate and Dryridge Estate wineries in the Megalong Valley; Mountain Culture Beer Co in Katoomba and Karu Distillery at Grose Vale with a long lunch of Australian native ingredients.
Participating FEAST venues will launch their menus on March 1.
There will also be bus tours and fresh regional produce markets, outdoor adventures, magic, live music vibes, heritage, stargazing, Indigenous workshops and guided tours.
Lighting displays, dancing, trendy night spots with belly warming drinks, an adult craft beverage trail and a rediscovery tour for mature travellers are all on the program set against and within the breathtaking backdrop of the Mountains.
Go to https://www.visitbluemountains.com.au/events-home/equinox-2023 for more details.
