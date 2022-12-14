A new Return and Earn machine has opened at Katoomba Edge Cinema, allowing locals to trade in eligible containers for cash - or to direct their refund towards a partnered charity.
The new machine, opened on November 30, is the fifth return point available in the Blue Mountains area. Other machines can be found at Blackheath, Wentworth Falls, and Winmalee.
Eligible containers can be returned for a refund of 10c for each item.
Refunds can be received in a voucher redeemable for cash at Woolworths, or payment into a digital account through the Return and Earn app.
People can also nominate a charity to receive the refund; a feature which has made Return and Earn an integral part of fundraising for charities and community groups in NSW.
"More than $40 million has been raised from donations and fees from hosting return points over the last five years," said James Dorney, CEO of TOMRA Cleanaway, network operator for Return and Earn.
The current featured local donation partner is MYST (Mountains Youth Services Team). MYST CEO Jodie Rollason hopes to raise funds through Return and Earn over Christmas.
"The return and earn program is a great opportunity to encourage the community to protect the environment whilst helping the young people of the Blue Mountains," she said.
"Through your valuable recycling donations MYST hopes to raise $10,000 over the next 12 months to provide much needed services to the youth of the Blue Mountains."
Blue Mountains residents are recognised as savvy recyclers, having returned more than 33 million containers since Return and Earn's launch in 2017.
The Katoomba Edge Cinema Return and Earn machine can be found at 255 Great Western Highway, Katoomba, and is open from 7am to 7pm daily.
You can download the Return and Earn app by searching 'Return and Earn' on your device's respective app store. The app can be used to receive refunds, or to select charity partners to receive them.
Blue Mountains Return and Earn machines can also be used to directly select MYST to receive refunds.
