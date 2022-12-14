Blue Mountains Gazette

New Return and Earn machine at Katoomba Edge Cinema, MYST calls for donations

By Tom Walker
December 15 2022 - 9:00am
A new Return and Earn machine has opened at Katoomba Edge Cinema, allowing locals to trade in eligible containers for cash - or to direct their refund towards a partnered charity.

