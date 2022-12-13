Blue Mountains guesthouse owner is prepared and ready for bushfire season Advertising Feature

Margaret Bouttell said spending even just 10 minutes a week addressing elements of the Roadmap program was valuable to her business. Picture supplied

The next time bushfire threatens Glenella Guesthouse at Blackheath, owners Rowan and Margaret Bouttell won't have to think about what to do - they have planned their response already.

The tiered safety plan is just one takeaway from the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap, which features Glenella alongside 15 other local businesses.

The free digital learning tool helps businesses better prepare, connect and build resilience within their communities.

A collaboration between regional business network BusinessBM and social enterprise Resilient Ready (formerly corporate2community), it features businesspeople, including indigenous business owners, from across the Blue Mountains sharing experiences and lessons.

Funded through a grant from the joint-funded Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), the Roadmap is made up of 16 two-minute learning modules grouped into themes: Understand Your Business, Know Your Risks, Plan Your Response and Build Your Networks.

Tahmour Bloomfield of Wentworth Falls business Sublime Pilates, Jason Cronshaw (Fantastic Aussie Tours, Katoomba) and Andrea Comastri (Hotel Etico, Mount Victoria) are also featured in the Plan Your Response module of the Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap.

The Bouttells adapted their business during the pandemic by converting the 15-room Glenella Guesthouse from a guesthouse to an Airbnb after running it as a traditional B&B since 2014.

"Our passion was to come to the Mountains because of the lifestyle (we both enjoy cycling, hiking, and running) but that all went out the window. The reality was very different to the romance - operating a B&B is a 24/7 operation," Margaret said.

So, they simplified the business: lowered their rates, stopped catering breakfast and allowed guests to cook their own meals in the kitchen. The Bouttells then made Glenella available for whole house hires, although they continued to offer individual rooms for about a year. The result was longer staying guests, a simplified communication with visitors, more bookings and return guests.

Spending even just 10 minutes a week addressing elements of the Roadmap program was valuable, she said.

"It's light and fun. There are videos, local case studies with other business owners you probably recognise. It can pinpoint where your business needs a little bit more attention and you don't have to do it all at once."

As part of their business preparations, Margaret and Rowan have created a fire safety response.

"If the fire gets to a certain point, we close to guests,'' she said. "If it gets to the second point, we will send the staff away. The third point is when we will leave. When you're in a crisis, you might not act appropriately but if you've got these steps identified there's no question."