Springwood community supports podiatry practice

Jo Vintiner, Phil Smith, Edward Paluzzano and Chrissy Levingston of Birdwood Podiatry. Picture supplied

Phil Smith started Birdwood Podiatry in May this year as a sole operator and hasn't looked back.

Such has been the success of the Springwood practice that Phil will be joined by another experienced podiatrist - Edward Paluzzano - on a part-time basis in January.

Chrissy and Jo have both recently formed the admin team, helping Phil to focus on what he does best - fixing feet.

You may have seen Birdwood Podiatry out and about at the local markets, as well as being involved with community groups and fundraisers.

Being a part of the community is important to Phil who has found many like-minded business owners in the Blue Mountains.

"The local business community is very supportive of each other, and I'm thankful for the advice and help many have given during these early stages as well as the support of my clients," Phil said.

At Birdwood Podiatry you can walk in the door knowing that you are not just another number. Phil and his team promise a place where your treatment is tailored to your condition and you won't leave feeling like you have paid for something you didn't need.

"Continuity of care is key to our treatments at Birdwood Podiatry, since we know you're putting your trust in us with the care of your feet," Phil said.



"As Birdwood Podiatry grows people will be able to continue their care with the podiatrist they've built confidence in.



"Patients won't be forced to feel as though they're just another pair of feet."

The practice treats a range of conditions that affect feet and lower limb health including: nail and skin conditions; plantar fasciitis and heel spurs; sports injuries and prevention; children's feet and walking assessments; neuromas; bunions and corns; diabetic nerve and circulation assessments; ingrown nail management and surgery; shockwave therapy; dry needling and prolotherapy.

Birdwood Podiatry also provides a wealth of information to its patients, often giving advice beyond their presenting complaint.

Footwear is a key part to so many of the conditions Phil treats, and he can help you personalise your shoe needs according to how your body is made, and what you'll be asking your feet to do.

Phil also believes that prevention is definitely better than cure.

"This might mean I see that patient less often with their issues resolved, but also means I'm then able to help another."

A keen cyclist and runner Phil said he loves being part of the Blue Mountains community. "I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the best for 2023," he said.