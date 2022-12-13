Performance provided a perfect finale to a successful year for Mountains Christian College Advertising Feature

The cast of Mountains Christian College's production of Clue gave their audience a fun and intriguing night. Picture supplied

Avid Blackheath theatre goers experienced a real treat last week when Mountains Christian College students performed Clue, the play based on the game of Cluedo.



The production was produced and directed by Chantelle Gill and Kath Leong who have previously worked together producing and directing Stories in the Dark during 2019 and a hilarious rendition of The Bold, the Young and the Murdered in 2020.

A school spokesperson said from the first moments, the audience found themselves transported into the eccentric surrounds of luxurious Body Manor where Mr Wadsworth, the stiffly formal butler played by Peter Rahi and the French-accented maid Yvette - played by Erin Gray - welcomed an odd collection of wary guests.

The pipe-smoking Professor Plum, mysterious Mrs White, Scottish-accented, himbo-esque Colonel Mustard, sparkling and glamorous Miss Peacock, dryly witty Miss Scarlett, and anxious Mr Green came searching for answers regarding an anonymous blackmailer who brought them together for an ill-fated evening of intrigue, mystery, and murder.

Many members of the Mountains Christian College community contributed to the huge success of the show which was well received.

"It was a fun night filled with plot twists and uproarious laughter, right up until the moment of the final shocking reveal," the spokesperson said.



The performance was the perfect end to the 2023 school year for the Mountains Christian College community, and the audience greatly appreciated the contribution of all staff and students.



