Locations in line for paid parking released; plans on public exhibition

Updated December 16 2022 - 10:41am, first published 8:00am
Visitors will have to pay to park at a range of popular Blue Mountains destinations like Wentworth Falls Lake and Lincoln's Rock under plans currently on public exhibition.

