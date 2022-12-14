Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Council visits wind farm to launch transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity

December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's Program Leader for Waste and Sustainability, Robert Morrison, with Philip Regan, Project Management Officer - Infrastructure Project Delivery, at The Collector Wind Farm, NSW.

Blue Mountains City Council employees have visited the Collector Wind Farm in the NSW Southern Tablelands to see first-hand the generation of clean green electricity - soon to provide power for council operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.