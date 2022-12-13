This year's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Monday, December 5.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Blue Mountains Gazette captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
Mr Loe said the business awards are only possible due to the support of major pponsors Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support sponsors White Key Marketing.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," he said.
Mr Loe also thanked the Fairmont Resort at Leura for the high quality food and service it provided. "Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Businesses can register for the 2023 Blue Mountains Local Business Awards at www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
Glenbrook Cinema managing director Ben Curran says he is "truly humbled" after being named Business Person of the Year at the Blue Mountains Local Business Awards presentation night.
"This recognition has provided me with an energy boost to get over the final hurdle of 2022 before the upcoming summer major movie releases which the entire cinema industry is hoping will bring customers back," Ben said.
He said the win on December 5 was an unexpected surprise given that there are "so many deserving candidates within the Blue Mountains region".
"Having been actively involved within the Blue Mountains business community for many years, I have encountered numerous highs and extreme lows," Ben said.
"However, looking back over the years, every experience has provided me with an opportunity to grow. I feel I have learned from my mistakes and embraced times of success.
"In terms of answering questions relating to the Business Person of the Year, I was simply sharing my story."
A newcomer to the local business awards program Ben said he wanted to be involved as an opportunity to stop and reflect on his business journey over the past few years.
"Answering the awards questions enabled me to put pen to paper and create a record of what Glenbrook Cinema has achieved as well as celebrating how we were able to maximise opportunities in hard times by undertaking new projects and implementing positive changes for the future."
Ben also credited the win to the work done by his wife Fiona. "While I have innovative ideas, passion and solid marketing experience I cannot take responsibility for success," he said. "Everything I do is with the support of my wife Fiona who is skilled in programming and putting ideas into practice.
"Both in my previous web business and the cinema we have always worked together as a strong team. Fiona is reserved and focused on attention to detail while I am outgoing and focused on communications.
"In business I am always keen to share with others. I don't view other businesses as competitors, merely colleagues. It's not about winning and losing, it is about everyone being successful. We can all achieve more by being open, honest and sharing with one another.
"While some entrepreneurs seem to make success look easy, success in small business for me is a lot of hard work.
"Loving what I do, believing in what I do, learning from others, continually striving for excellence and knowing that I can always do better is the only way I know how to approach business."
It was first time lucky for Dance On Pointe when they were named Business of the Year at last week's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards.
Director Mae Brook Ley said she was "absolutely stoked" to win the prestigious award which filled her with gratitude and pride.
"It has been such a nice reward for the hard work that has been put into this business and has inspired me to keep pushing towards new goals," Mae said. "I can't wait to see what the future holds."
Mae said when she entered the awards she was hopeful of winning the performing arts category.
"I knew I was up against some other amazing businesses so I had no idea how the night would play out," she said.
"We were so excited to have won the Most Outstanding Performing Arts Award and didn't even realise that put us in the running for Business of the Year. We were still on such a high from winning our category and enjoying the night that when we heard Dance On Pointe called out again we were all in shock.
"It was such an exciting moment to walk away with the double win when we had no expectations at all. It was such a proud moment."
Mae said she believes her business won the award because of the dedication and passion she and her team have for what they do, both in the studio and behind the scenes. "I have learned a lot about business and marketing over the last seven years but I am continually growing and wanting to learn more," the passionate professional said.
"By investing in professional development my business has been able to grow and move with the current trends and allowed us to achieve our goals and reach for new ones."
Mae said she would like to thank her staff and family for helping to achieve her goals.
"I couldn't do any of this without my family, who continually support me, and the Dance On Pointe community who have trust and belief in what we do," she said.
"The awards are such a great way to bring the business community together, to network and to support each other."
You should take any opportunities you can and broaden your skills
Samuel Harrison was grateful to be recognised as a top gun apprentice when he took out the Youth Award at last week's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards.
In this third year with MRC Landscapes in Springwood, Samuel said it was a great feeling to have his work recognised at such a high level.
"I attended the night to support our business and I was surprised to come away with the win," he said.
Samuel said he believed he was named the Youth Award winner due to his eagerness to learn and improve on his skills.
"What sets our business apart from the rest is our attention to detail and broad range of skills," he said.
The impressive young man said he would advise others to get involved in the award process and always strive to improve.
"You should take any opportunities you can and broaden your skills within your business," he said. "And you should always be eager to learn."
Samuel thanked his employers, Michael and Loren Collins, for the support and skills they have given him.
"I would also like to thank my parents for their constant support."
He said the awards night at Fairmont Resort in Leura was a well organised and enjoyable event and it was great to see the range of Blue Mountains businesses that were there.
"There was a great atmosphere in the room and we all really enjoyed the night," he said.
"The awards program is great for the region and gives businesses some great exposure to their local communities.
"People are familiar with the local business awards symbol and see that as a sign of a good business."
MRC Landscapes is a family owned and operated residential landscape construction business based in Springwood.
With experience working across an extensive range of residential landscaping projects from small garden maintenance works to larger scale yard renovations and complete pool deck makeovers their scope is only limited by their client's imagination.
The Blue Mountains Local Business Awards are made possible by the support of major partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support partners White Key Marketing.To find out more about the Local Business Awards visit the website: www.thebusinessawards.com.au.