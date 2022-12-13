Business of the Year win was a step in the right direction for Blue Mountains dance studio Advertising Feature

Mae Brook Ley and her team were proud to accept the Business of the Year award. Picture supplied

It was first time lucky for Dance On Pointe when they were named Business of the Year at last week's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards.

Director Mae Brook Ley said she was "absolutely stoked" to win the prestigious award which filled her with gratitude and pride.

"It has been such a nice reward for the hard work that has been put into this business and has inspired me to keep pushing towards new goals," Mae said. "I can't wait to see what the future holds."

Mae said when she entered the awards she was hopeful of winning the performing arts category.

"I knew I was up against some other amazing businesses so I had no idea how the night would play out," she said.

"We were so excited to have won the Most Outstanding Performing Arts Award and didn't even realise that put us in the running for Business of the Year. We were still on such a high from winning our category and enjoying the night that when we heard Dance On Pointe called out again we were all in shock.

"It was such an exciting moment to walk away with the double win when we had no expectations at all. It was such a proud moment."

Mae said she believes her business won the award because of the dedication and passion she and her team have for what they do, both in the studio and behind the scenes. "I have learned a lot about business and marketing over the last seven years but I am continually growing and wanting to learn more," the passionate professional said.

"By investing in professional development my business has been able to grow and move with the current trends and allowed us to achieve our goals and reach for new ones."

Mae said she would like to thank her staff and family for helping to achieve her goals.

"I couldn't do any of this without my family, who continually support me, and the Dance On Pointe community who have trust and belief in what we do," she said.