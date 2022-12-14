Two residents of "borderlands", the region which straddles the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury local government areas, have made a documentary on how their communities have recovered from the bushfires of December 2019.
It was December 14 three years ago that an RFS backburn was lit at the corner of Bells Line of Road and Mt Wilson road. It quickly got out of control and spread to Mt Tomah, Berambing, Bilpin and Kurrajong Heights.
Eventually it destroyed 20 homes, dozens of outbuildings, burnt out 63,700 hectares and took 53 days to extinguish.
Berambing local, Jochen Spencer, who directed and produced Out of the Ashes with Kooryn Sheaves, said the film featured the residents whose homes and/or businesses were destroyed by the fire.
It shows their struggles to make sense of what happened, rebuild and advocate for change to make sure it doesn't happen again. It highlights efforts to get a grant for a new disaster staging station at the Kurrajong Heights Bowling Club which now also has 220,000 litres of roadside water storage.
The video was funded with a small grant from the Australian Department Health Primary Health Network.
Mr Spencer said a preview was held at an overflowing Bilpin Hall on December 2 "where about 120 residents gathered and cried, laughed and clapped and danced the night away in celebration of their recovery efforts".
The film is at www.mtwilsonbackburn.com/film.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.