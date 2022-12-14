Blue Mountains Gazette

Documentary shows how the people of the outer reaches of the Mountains recovered from the December 2019 bushfires

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 17 2022 - 11:11am, first published December 15 2022 - 8:30am
The fire caused by the RFS's Mt Wilson backburn whicih got out of control in December, 2019. Picture by Jochen Spencer

Two residents of "borderlands", the region which straddles the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury local government areas, have made a documentary on how their communities have recovered from the bushfires of December 2019.

