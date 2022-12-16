Wentworth Falls actress HaiHa Le will be starring in a feature film in the new year: Joy Hopwood's romantic comedy The Gift That Gives.
Ms Le has built an extensive acting portfolio over her career, including TV roles as Cassie Rafter on Back to the Rafters and tiger mum Tracy Tran in Hungry Ghosts.
She will now be playing a leading role in The Gift That Gives, which will begin filming in January 2023.
The film follows Callum Mori, who falls for Linda Young (Haiha Le) while launching his book at her book shop - but Linda's best friend Kate falls for Callum while interviewing him.
On top of this, Callum and his brother discover hidden love letters and set out to learn who wrote them.
Ms Le considers the role an opportunity to join an ambitious project which she hopes will touch audiences on an emotional level.
"I loved the spirit in which this film is being made. It takes a lot of courage and tenacity to set out to make a film and I wanted to be a part of the ride," she said.
"It also has a warm and positive message which I hope will resonate with audiences."
The Gift That Gives is planned for release later in 2023, to be streamed on a major network. Joy Hopwood's last film, Get A Life, Alright, will be coming soon to Channel Nine in 2023.
