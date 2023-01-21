Blue Mountains Gazette

Frustrated at the closure of Cliff Drive, Leurans suggested reopening of old bridge

By Jennie Curtin
January 21 2023 - 12:01pm
Ron McLean and Ron Powell on the Chelmsford Bridge at Leura Cascades.

Leurans frustrated by the years-long closure of a part of Cliff Drive lobbied council to reopen the Chelmsford Bridge as an interim solution but the suggestion was rejected.

