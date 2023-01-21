Leurans frustrated by the years-long closure of a part of Cliff Drive lobbied council to reopen the Chelmsford Bridge as an interim solution but the suggestion was rejected.
Building designer, landscape architect and stone consultant, Ron Powell, had suggested the bridge at Leura Falls could be used as a one-lane only access to the area, regulated by a traffic light at each end, as is the case in many parts of the Mountains where damaged roads restrict vehicles to just one lane.
He believed it could provide a perfect solution while locals wait for council to replace a damaged culvert near Leura Cascades, which is scheduled to start in March but is likely to take some time.
Mr Powell wrote to council's CEO, Rosemary Dillon, last year, suggesting the short-term measure.
He said he had contacted heritage engineer Sid French, a member of the team that produced the conservation management plan for the bridge.
"In summary, he advised me that the work required is to protect the bridge's edges and provide safety to vehicle users and added that the load carrying capacity of the bridge is not the issue," Mr Powell wrote.
"However, as the bridge has been closed for some time he thought that BMCC would require an engineering certification before it could be reopened and that, being an arch structure, a more complicated computer analysis would be required."
Mr Powell had the backing of the Leura Village Association and the Leura Community Alliance in asking council to investigate the possibility of reopening Chelmsford as an interim measure until the Cliff Drive culvert is repaired.
But in a November response, Dr Dillon wrote that, after receiving his suggestion, council had done an investigation, taking into account heritage status, structural assessment, traffic assessment and impact on the planned Cliff Drive reconstruction.
"The options assessment has recommended against the re-opening," she said.
One of the major considerations was that the road alignment near the bridge was likely to be affected while the culvert is reconstructed.
Mr Powell said he and council had "different opinions" about the potential difficulties involved and he would have liked to speak to council about the matter.
