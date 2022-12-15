Blue Mountains Gazette

Simone Aubrecht claims top five finish at Australian Figure Skating Championships

Updated December 15 2022 - 2:40pm, first published 1:42pm
Faulconbridge ice skater Simone Aubrecht has finished 2022 with a top five finish at the Australian Figure Skating Championships.

