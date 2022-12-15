Faulconbridge ice skater Simone Aubrecht has finished 2022 with a top five finish at the Australian Figure Skating Championships.
The 18-year-old competed in the senior women's division in Brisbane over two days, finishing fifth overall.
In a routine set to Kate Miller Heidke's Zero Gravity in the free program, Aubrecht landed two double axles plus an impressive triple salchow as well as eight other double jumps and combo spins.
The former Springwood High School student qualified for the national championships after finishing third in the senior women's division at the NSW State Championships in October.
Since the closure of the Penrith Ice Palace in June this year, she has been training five days a week at Liverpool Ice Rink - a commitment that requires a 4.15am wake up call.
While the November opening of an ice skating rink at Leura's Fairmont resort has allowed to her to do some training locally, she still needs to travel to a full size rink for speed components.
Aubrecht is already training towards her first competitions in 2023 as well as a trip to Boston with her team, Sydney Ice Theatre. Her dream is to join a professional show and tour the world.
The Australian Figure Skating Championships were held from November 25 to December 2.
