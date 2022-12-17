Blue Mountains residents with a passion for photography can now prove their mettle in the first ever NSW National Parks Photo Competition - with four national park holidays up for grabs as prizes.
Head of NSW National Parks, Atticus Fleming, hopes all varieties of shutterbugs will participate, professional or amateur.
"If you are in a national park this summer, pull out your camera or your phone and take that special photo of a stunning view, a beautiful bird or your friends exploring our parks," he said.
The competition has four photo categories: Landscapes and Vistas, Animals and Plants, Enjoying Nature and Remote Country.
The winner of each category will get their choice of location for a national park holiday, with options ranging from bush to beach.
"We're particularly excited to see photos in the 'Remote Country' category, as more people find their path to lesser-known gems in our regional and remote areas," Mr Fleming said.
With a wealth of national park land throughout the Blue Mountains area, locals will have no shortage of opportunities to win their holiday.
The winning photographs will also be showcased on a new webpage, promoting awareness of national parks and support for conservation.
The inaugural competition runs from December 13 2022 to 31 January 2023. For Terms and Conditions and to enter the competition visit https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/photo-competition.
Winners will be announced on the NSW National Parks Facebook page in February 2023.
