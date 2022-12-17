Blue Mountains Gazette

Calling all Mountains shutterbugs for National Parks photo competition

December 18 2022 - 10:00am
Blue Mountains residents with a passion for photography can now prove their mettle in the first ever NSW National Parks Photo Competition - with four national park holidays up for grabs as prizes.

