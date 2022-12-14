Mountains Youth Band instrument loans available for 2023

Mountains Youth Band will reintroduce its instrument loan program in 2023.
The band warmly welcomes new youth members keen to play in a local group with other young musicians. The instruments available for loan include tuba, French horn, trombone, euphonium, and oboe among others.
Band president Marion Chapman said that musicians who start to learn a concert band instrument in primary school often use a school instrument. Unfortunately, some stop playing completely when they move on to high school and have to return the instrument.
"Instruments can be expensive and our loan scheme allows young musicians to continue playing through the whole of high school," said Ms Chapman.
"It's also an opportunity for youth musicians already in high school to move to a different instrument, such as from trumpet to French horn."
Mountains Youth Band is the youth division of Blue Mountains Concert Band. The band is based in Glenbrook and caters for youth musicians from all over the Blue Mountains and Penrith area. It has been providing quality concert band experiences for youth musicians continuously for 20 years. Musicians keen to join Mountains Youth Band need to have been playing for more than a year, having lessons, and aged between 10 to 18 years.
"This year Mountains Youth Band performed some outstanding community concerts including competing at the NSW State Band Championships. There is an exciting performance and competition program already underway for next year," said Ms Chapman.
"We would love to see new players take the opportunity to borrow one of the instruments available and join Mountains Youth Band to be part of some great music making in 2023."
For more information, contact secretary@bmcb.net.au or visit the band's website at bmcb.net.au.
