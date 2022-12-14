Blue Mountains Gazette

Mountains Youth Band instrument loans available for 2023

Updated December 14 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mountains Youth Band joined with Blue Mountains Concert Band in June 2022 to perform a concert at St Finbars Glenbrook. Picture by Greg Farmer Photography

Mountains Youth Band will reintroduce its instrument loan program in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.