Wentworth Falls man charged over alleged involvement in fire that destroyed Sydney home

A 69-year-old Wentworth Falls man will face court following a suspicious house fire on Sydney's lower North Shore earlier this year.
The man was arrested on Wednesday, December 14 after police carried out a search of a Wentworth Falls home at 7.30am. He was charged with destroy of damage property in company by means of fire or explosive.
A 20-year-old Punchbowl man is facing the same charges following a police search at Punchbowl at the same time. Police seized a Toyota Hiace van and electronic storage devices during the searches.
The charges relate to a suspicious house fire in Cliff Road, Northwood about 10.50pm on Saturday, September 3.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze but the house sustained significant damage.
No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
The 69-year-old man and 20-year-old man were both refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court and Bankstown Local Court respectively on December 15.
