Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls man charged over alleged involvement in fire that destroyed Sydney home

Updated December 15 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wentworth Falls man charged over alleged involvement in fire that destroyed Sydney home

A 69-year-old Wentworth Falls man will face court following a suspicious house fire on Sydney's lower North Shore earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.