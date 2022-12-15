Blue Mountains Gazette

St Columba's Catholic College student Joshua Phillips tops state in HSC Information and Digital Technology

December 15 2022
St Columba's Catholic College Springwood student Joshua Phillips receives his first in subject certificate from NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell. Picture supplied

St Columba's Catholic College Springwood student Joshua Phillips has topped the state in Information and Digital Technology in the HSC.

