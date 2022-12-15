St Columba's Catholic College Springwood student Joshua Phillips has topped the state in Information and Digital Technology in the HSC.
Joshua, 18, studied the subject through the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta's (CEDP) School of Now.
The Emu Plains teenager said he was "happy and proud" of the result which will set him on his career pathway.
"I've had such great support all the way from the start of school," he said. "I had a disability with my wrist which affected my ability to write and my teachers and schools really helped me with being able to use a computer and that certainly played a part in my interest in IT.
"The School of Now allowed me to study something that I was really passionate about and led to me getting this result. I was so happy and proud knowing that this reinforced that I'm on the right pathway with what I hope to do in the future and I'm so excited to pursue a career in digital and information technology," he said.
"I have a particular interest in networking and cyber security, especially when you consider the high profile hacking and data breach incidents that have happened recently."
The School of Now takes an innovative approach to learning, connecting students from different CEDP schools across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains to an expert teacher in their area of interest.
Students in years 11 and 12 are able to undertake small candidature or specialist subjects through blended learning including online lessons, face-to-face sessions and great support from their home school.
St Columba's Catholic College principal Phil Scollard said he was proud of Joshua's outstanding achievement.
"Josh's success highlights how beneficial it is to be part of a great system of schools such as CEDP because he did this course through the School of Now," he said.
"This is a great testament firstly to Josh's hard work, but also the teachers here and at the School of Now who cared for him and nurtured his learning. I'm a big believer that great HSC results like this reflect the whole schooling experience all the way back to kindy. Josh went to Our Lady of the Way Primary Emu Plains so a shout out to them too."
Josh's School of Now Information and Digital Technology teacher, Michael Kelly, was a finalist for the 2021 VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year at the regional NSW Training Awards (Western Sydney and Blue Mountains).
"I'm super proud of Josh and happy for him but it was really his hard work that got him to where he is in topping the state," said Mr Kelly. "He put in all the effort and really embraced the School of Now model to make it work for him."
