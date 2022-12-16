Blue Mountains Gazette

Progress made in major repair of Charles Darwin Walk

December 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helicopter operations are occurring for the Charles Darwin project in the lead up to Christmas. Picture supplied

Major repair work on the Charles Darwin Walk at Wentworth Falls continues to advance with two more helicopter operations occurring in the lead up to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.