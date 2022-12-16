Progress made in major repair of Charles Darwin Walk

Major repair work on the Charles Darwin Walk at Wentworth Falls continues to advance with two more helicopter operations occurring in the lead up to Christmas.
Helicopters are needed to get construction materials into areas along the track that are largely inaccessible to other vehicles.
Many sections of the popular walking trail were destroyed by the major flood events of the past three years, and the recurring heavy rains also forced continual changes to council's plans to repair the walk.
The track's six footbridges are expected to be replaced by February 2023, which will be an important milestone for this project that will extend to at least the end of 2023.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The job of repairing this amazing track certainly isn't a walk in the park. Despite the many challenges presented by the weather and the terrain itself, getting all the bridges installed will be a huge achievement and a significant milestone for the project.
"Residents and visitors to the area may have already noticed helicopter activity while this work is being undertaken. That gives you a hint about the scale of the work required and the difficulties we have getting the necessary equipment and materials to some parts of the track within delicate bushland.
"The work requires hundreds of metres of boardwalk to be installed to replace critical track infrastructure that was either damaged or lost during the flooding.
"A series of 'back to the drawing board' moments were met by deep frustration by both the community and council, as repeated floods dramatically changed the scope of the planned repair works just as we were about to put the plans into action," said the mayor.
"In addition to destroying more of the existing walkway, each flood event significantly altered the creekline that the iconic walk follows, which meant that all the investigation, planning and design for the reconstruction work had to be redone.
"It's also important to note that we aren't just replacing like-for-like. We're making improvements that will help the track and infrastructure stand up to extreme weather events in the future."
The Grand Cliff Top Walk project funding of $4 million, which includes the repair of Charles Darwin Walk and two landslips on Prince Henry Cliff Walk Leura, was awarded to council under Stream 2 of the Local Bushfire Economic Recovery Fund in July 2021.
Once rebuilt, the walk along Jamison Creek will form one of the main entry points to the Grand Cliff Top Walk - a two-day 20km walk from Wentworth Falls to Katoomba linking existing tracks and lookouts and providing spectacular views of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area.
The Grand Cliff Top Walk is a joint partnership being delivered by Blue Mountains City Council and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
For updates on the project, go to https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/grand-cliff-top-walk .
