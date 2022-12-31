Accommodation owner Annette Blake has officially launched her guidebook to the Blue Mountains, Out of the Blue.
The launch was held at the Carrington Hotel in Katoomba.
The guidebook was a COVID-19 project for the owner of No.14 Lovel Street Guesthouse in Katoomba. It showcases more than 250 businesses from Lapstone to Mount Irvine and everywhere in between, highlighting the micro and small businesses that are often overlooked (including her own).
"I hope it inspires visitors to explore more, and realise that a Mountains visit is so much more than a day trip," Mrs Blake told the Gazette in November. "So whether you're after somewhere great to take kids or fur babies; fantastic food options to suit your needs, or live music venues... not widely known about - dive into this in-depth new guide."
The book is stocked at her guesthouse, the Little Lost Bookshop in Katoomba, as well as the Turning Page in Springwood and many other stockists. This edition comes with a two for one Devonshire Tea voucher from Bygone Beautys Teapot Museum. Go to 14lovelst.com/outoftheblue for details.
