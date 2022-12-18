Christmas memories featuring Felix the Cat at Echo Point

Long-time Katoomba resident, Mrs Diana Jones, as part of an oral history activity, recalled memories of past Christmases and New Year's Eves.
From the 1930s onwards, each Christmas holiday, she went with her parents to Echo Point. She enjoyed the gardens and the Three Sisters, but best of all was her annual photograph with Felix the Cat. She really loved Felix and, later, the Mountain Devil.
Felix the Cat accompanied photographer Dan Evans, who lived in Katoomba in Darley Street, when he photographed people at Echo Point throughout the 1930s and 1940s. By the 1950s his mannequin was a Mountain Devil. Cameras were less common and his work was very popular.
The Felixman, as Dan Evans was known, was very defensive of his working area. The Katoomba Daily (9.4.1932) reported his letter to Katoomba Council, objecting that unlicensed photographers were invading his space. He wanted council to take action. The council's discussion, reported in the Blue Mountains Times (8.4.1932) considered this ongoing Depression. Many shopkeepers were complaining, too, of the numerous street musicians who stayed for days collecting from passers-by. Three men had arrived in a motor car which they left in a side street while they went around singing and begging. Because the practice had become so common the aldermen decided to prohibit street music without a permit.
Evans was also present at the meeting between Katoomba and Blackheath Councils on Tuesday, November 1 (Katoomba Daily 4.11.1932) when the councils renewed their electricity contract. He photographed the occasion.
Each year Katoomba held a New Year's Eve procession. Locals, businesses and boarding houses all participated with huge parties and thousands of visitors. Always allowed to stay up and welcome the New Year, Diana recalled the colour and variety of the floats.
Her final memory still saddens her.
In 1944 a bushfire had been burning in the Jamieson Valley for three days and nights between Christmas and New Year. The visitors were fascinated, especially by the glow at night. By New Year's Eve the flames had been driven by a strong wind up a high ridge to Olympian Parade.
The Sydney Morning Herald (2.1.1945) reported that the Red Cross Home, the Glenferrie Sanatorium and two private homes caught fire but were saved by the combined effort of more than 400 people, including firemen, students and brothers from St Bernard's College and Leura residents.
While the flames destroyed eight homes, another seven were saved.
Throughout all of this, Echo Point was thronged with thousands of holiday-makers, spectators who were entertained by those fighting the Jamison Valley fire.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer at Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.