Christmas memories featuring Felix the Cat at Echo Point

The Felixman, as Dan Evans was known, was very defensive of his working area. The Katoomba Daily (9.4.1932) reported his letter to Katoomba Council, objecting that unlicensed photographers were invading his space. He wanted council to take action. The council's discussion, reported in the Blue Mountains Times (8.4.1932) considered this ongoing Depression. Many shopkeepers were complaining, too, of the numerous street musicians who stayed for days collecting from passers-by. Three men had arrived in a motor car which they left in a side street while they went around singing and begging. Because the practice had become so common the aldermen decided to prohibit street music without a permit.