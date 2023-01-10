Kennels reduced under RSPCA's $4.4m redevelopment plans

The RSPCA is planning to redevelop its Katoomba shelter, reducing the number of kennels from 50 to just 16.
The $4.4 million proposal, lodged as a development application with council in August, also refers to the shelter as an "animal boarding and training centre".
The redevelopment plans came as a surprise to local branch members, who only heard about them when contacted by the Gazette.
One, Bob Kemnitz, was furious, saying it was a "waste of the public's money".
"Why destroy 50 kennels," he asked. "The generous members of the Blue Mountains community paid for that."
He said the kennels had been "state of the art" when they were built and were even heated.
Mr Kemnitz said he would seek an urgent branch meeting to discuss what, if anything, could be done about the proposal.
The DA for $4.4 million worth of "additions and alterations" to the existing shelter, contains ample documentation, including acoustics, arborists and bushfire assessment reports, stormwater, landscape and vegetation management plans, statement of environmental effects and various floor and elevation plans.
It was lodged on August 22 but assessment was stopped after council requested further information on August 29.
The Gazette asked the RSCPA why it was reducing the number of kennels to just 16, what it would do if it received more animals than capacity, whether other facilities would be reduced, where the animals would be housed during demolition and construction and whether there was any time frame for the work.
In a one-line response, a spokeswoman emailed: "RSPCA NSW has consulted with the necessary stakeholders."
Mr Kemnitz said that response showed that head office "obviously doesn't think the members are stakeholders".
In April, the RSPCA abandoned plans to house native animals as well as domesticated animals at the shelter, citing "rising costs" as one of the reasons to give up on the estimated $4.5 million proposal.
The dual-purpose shelter was proposed by the RSPCA after it received extra funding after the Black Summer bushfires.
Staff at the shelter were notified in early December of some demolition work, including of all the aviaries, so no birds or poultry could be accepted. A new shed was going to be built but no other plans for new buildings were outlined.
