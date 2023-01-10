Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains RSPCA branch members knew nothing of $4.4m plans

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:20am, first published 5:00am
Kennels reduced under RSPCA's $4.4m redevelopment plans

The RSPCA is planning to redevelop its Katoomba shelter, reducing the number of kennels from 50 to just 16.

JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

