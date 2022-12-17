Blue Mountains Gazette

High pedestrian activity area for Katoomba town centre puts safety first.

December 17 2022 - 1:00pm
Waratah and Parke Streets intersection will be one of the areas to be targeted.
Pedestrian safety in Katoomba town centre

Katoomba Town Centre will become high pedestrian activity area (HPAA) next year, creating a safer environment for all road users, particularly pedestrians, cyclists and children.

Local News

