GALLERY: Springwood Late Night Christmas

Crowds have flocked to the return of Springwood's late night Christmas shopping event.
Held from 4.30pm to 8pm on December 15, Macquarie was filled with carollers and festive spirit on the night.
This was the event's 7th year, organised by the Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Springwood, Red Cross and Catholic Care Services as well as the support of Blue Mountains City Council.
Chamber president Andrea Turner-Boys said ahead of the event: "It is as much a community celebration as it is a showcase for local businesses, and we very much missed it in the last two years. It will give a welcome boost to local businesses and a great opportunity for people to come together."
