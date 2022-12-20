Ray White Christmas appeal will bring hope to others less fortunate Advertising Feature

All the Christmas gifts donated by the community will be distributed to those in the Blue Mountains region who could use a little help this festive season. Picture supplied

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at Ray White who are once again spreading the joy with their Little Ray of Giving appeal.

Director Alan Gregory said the inspiring Christmas campaign has been running annually since 2017 in partnership with Blackheath Rotary to help those in need.

"The aim is to collect around 500 gifts for disadvantaged families in the Blue Mountains which will be distributed by Thrive Services Katoomba," Mr Gregory said.

The Ray White team are calling on the local community to embrace the giving season and dig deep for families who need it most

"We want this to be our biggest year yet," Mr Gregory said.

"In what has been a challenging year for so many people in our community we ask that you take the opportunity to bring in a gift for those families who are less fortunate."

The gift drive is a way to help put a smile on the face of anyone who may need some extra cheer at this time of year. And the method is simple.

"We know how generous the Upper Mountains community is," Mr Gregory said.

"All you need to do is pop into our Blackheath or Katoomba office and leave your gift with our receptionists."

You will find Ray White Blackheath at 20 Govetts Leap Road, Blackheath and Ray White Katoomba at 164 Katoomba Street, Katoomba..

"It's a really simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas," Mr Gregory said.

Ray White has run this initiative across Australia and New Zealand each December since 2012.

Over the years more than 500 offices across Australia and New Zealand have helped to donate thousands of gifts to disadvantaged families at Christmas time.

And in a year when the human spirit has shone through some of the darkest days it would be great to show, once again, how generous the community can be when times are tough.

Established in 2002 Ray White Blackheath and Katoomba specialises in real estate sales and property management. With 12 dedicated staff across the two offices, Ray White is committed to offering the best in service to the Upper Blue Mountains community.