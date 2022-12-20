Blue Mountains home builder guarantees quality from start to finish Advertising Feature

Melaleuca Homes's design services take you on the first steps of your dream home journey where heritage and luxury are standard. Picture supplied

After 10 years in the building industry working for someone else Liam Marshall decided he wanted to be his own boss.

He established Melaleuca Custom Designed Homes in May 2020 and has never looked back.

"We provide a top quality service in building custom homes for families in the Blue Mountains," Liam said.

"Heritage and luxury is our boutique standard but custom is our specialty. Our design services take you on the first steps of your dream home journey."

Bringing his many years of experience to the process Liam will guide his clients through each stage of the design concept and the build.

"I will be there with you at every step - all the way to handover - because we understand that communication is the key to unlocking the ultimate potential in your new dream home," Liam said.

"We are the Blue Mountains custom home specialists and we don't dabble in common odd jobs.

"We build new homes unique to each family's needs, wants and desires and we provide fixed price contracts so that our clients can have peace of mind."

Melaleuca Custom Designed Homes also offers an online portal that allows their customers to have 24/7 access to the progress of their home.

"We do this because it is important that we have trust and transparency with our clients," Liam said.

"So if you want a home built with perfection from a builder that encourages communication as well as a fixed price contract and a home with zero defects that will be backed by a seven-year structural warranty then Melaleuca Custom Designed Homes is definitely the builder for you."

A passionate Blue Mountains local, Liam said he enjoyed working in a community which always felt so welcoming, especially for families.

"When I am not busy working on someone's new home I love nothing better than spending quality time with my two boys and my wonderful partner Telina," he said. "And it is that love of my family that drives me to make sure that Melaleuca Custom Designed Homes delivers great results for families in the Blue Mountains.

"It is a privilege to be able to build someone the home in which they will create special memories to last a lifetime," Liam said.