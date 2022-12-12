Blue Mountains Gazette

Lithgow holds free weigh in weekend to combat safety issue

By Ken Newton
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:21pm, first published December 12 2022 - 4:20pm
Trish Murphy-Wilson (Transport for NSW), John Eggenhuizen (Tow-Ed), Ken Newton (Australian Caravan Club) and Lithgow mayor, Maree Statham. Picture supplied.

On the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of December the Lithgow Showground hosted vitally important free public car and caravan weighing days.

