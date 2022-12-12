On the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of December the Lithgow Showground hosted vitally important free public car and caravan weighing days.
This was the result of Transport for NSW and Tow-Ed working together with a team of staff to validate the weight of both the tow vehicle and the caravan.
This enabled every driver to know what their true weights were. The cost of a service like this would normally cost up to $300 from regular service providers.
Correct weight of both vehicles is of vital importance. It is illegal for either vehicle to be overweight and the driver is responsible for all misdemeanours associated with the towing combination.
Should another person die because of a crash, you may be facing a charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.
If stopped by a roadside check or involved in a non-fatal accident, there are legal consequences.
When an overloaded vehicle is involved in a crash that driver may find that their insurance claim will be refused.
Drivers who have overloaded vehicles are unaware that they are paying for insurance policies that will not be accessed in a time of need because overloading is not covered in the policy and it's illegal.
In some states it is estimated that over 70 per cent of car and caravan combinations are overweight.
Accessories fitted by the dealer to the vehicle being towed increases the weight and diminishes the storage capacity. Heavy accessories fitted to the tow vehicle also increase the weight and diminish the towing capacity.
During the three-day weighing exercise both vehicles were measured concurrently using high tech equipment and advice was suggested on how to rectify and meet requirements.
Each driver was provided with a comprehensive document showing all relevant measurements making it easy for drivers to make both vehicles compliant.
The way ahead is clear. Drivers must weigh ahead of their next trip and take responsibility.
Driving an articulated vehicle requires a lot more knowledge, skill and concentration and it begins with knowing your weights and where loading is best positioned to achieve safety and compliance. Weights should be a key factor when deciding on a caravan both before and after purchase.
With a reported 80,000 recreational vehicle movements on Australian roads on any day, we all must do the right thing if we are responsible drivers so that everyone can be safe on our roads.
Transport for NSW will host more free Caravan Safety Weighing Days in the new year and welcome the owners of registered caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, or any other type of recreational vehicles to have their caravan and car weighed and receive feedback on the individual set up with caravan and road safety practitioners.
This initiative is being delivered as part of the NSW government's Road Safety Plan 2026. For more information, visit https://towardszero.nsw.gov.au/roadsafetyplan.
