Palais Royale releases Royale Pass in time for school holidays

The Palais Royale is launching its "Royale Pass" for visitors to indulge in the distinct ambience of the Katoomba hotel and experience the great wonders of the Upper Blue Mountains.
In partnership with Blue Mountains Stargazing, Mountain Tales and Blue Mountains Explorer Bus to name a few, the Royale Pass is a value add experience that can be combined with staying at the Palais Royale, suitable for couples and families during the festive season and school holidays.
The Royale Pass starts from $305 per adult and $169 per child and can be booked with any accommodation room type at the Palais Royale. Sale starts now until February 6, 2023.
"We have some great accommodation rates available for the festive season and the Royale Pass provides our guests with a chance to experience the Palais Royale along with a taste of what the Blue Mountains region is best known for in its iconic location, its rich history and picturesque views," said Eric Lewanavanua, Sales and Marketing Manager, Palais Royale.
Reservations can be made by contacting 4784 6300, emailing stay@palaisroyale.com.au, or booking via the hotel website at https://palaisroyale.com.au.
