Blue Mountains Gazette

Palais Royale releases Royale Pass in time for school holidays

Updated December 16 2022 - 4:41pm, first published December 13 2022 - 10:30am
The Palais Royale in Katoomba. Picture supplied

The Palais Royale is launching its "Royale Pass" for visitors to indulge in the distinct ambience of the Katoomba hotel and experience the great wonders of the Upper Blue Mountains.

