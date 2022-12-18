Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club has entertained 80 senior citizens at its annual 'Young at Heart' Christmas Party.
Organised by Rotary project chair John Keogh, the function at Emu Plains Sports Club on December 10 drew eligible seniors from all parts of the Lower Mountains and Emu Plains.
Community buses and private transport collected the party goers and returned them to their respective homes and villages afterwards.
Entertainment was first class from the Lower Blue Mountains Concert Band led by Garry Clark and the spectacular Ex Gracia choir conducted by Dr Naomi Gabrielle.
Traditional Christmas carols were the order of the day.
Catering staff at Emu Plains Sports Club excelled as always with a delicious two course Christmas dinner whilst the club also subsidised the cost of the function as part of its community service program.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary's major corporate partner, Blaxland Tiles and Bathrooms, generously provided surprise gifts - much to the delight of the patrons.
Guests at the luncheon were delighted to receive surprise visitors in Santa and Mrs Claus who acknowledged several guests with notable achievements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.