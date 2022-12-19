Blue Mountains Gazette

Prepare a Plan B to get home this holiday season and go in the draw to win a swag

Updated December 19 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:23am
Springwood Country Club staff Frey Ward, Bec Kennedy, Claire Bradley, Sean Honeywell and Michelle Watson are promoting the Plan B campaign that encourages patrons to get home safely this holiday season. Picture supplied

It's the season of celebration and end-of-year gatherings with work mates, friends and family - and if you're choosing to have a few drinks, it also means planning how to get home safely.

