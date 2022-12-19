Prepare a Plan B to get home this holiday season and go in the draw to win a swag

It's the season of celebration and end-of-year gatherings with work mates, friends and family - and if you're choosing to have a few drinks, it also means planning how to get home safely.
Throughout December and January, 23 venues across the Blue Mountains are participating in the Plan B campaign to encourage patrons to make a Plan B to get home safely when they drink alcohol.
It's a reminder that drink driving is never an acceptable plan.
The Plan B campaign is an initiative of Transport for NSW, in partnership with local Government Areas across Western NSW. This is the third year the Blue Mountains has participated with the supported of the Blue Mountains Liquor Accord.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The key message is to not drink and drive but to make a plan before your night out, in order to get home safely.
"During the holiday season we want people to consider what options are available to them in getting home. Some Plan Bs are better than others - like getting a lift, using a courtesy bus, staying at a friend's house or catching a taxi or train."
If you're celebrating locally, patrons at participating hotels, clubs, bars and bottle shops can complete an entry form that asks what their Plan B for getting home safely is.
They then go in the draw to win a swag valued at over $250. Each of the 23 venues will have a swag to give away, with winners drawn towards the end of January, at a date chosen by the venue.
Drink driving is one of the leading causes of death and injury on NSW roads. In Western NSW, drink driving remains a serious issue with 34 fatal crashes involving alcohol over the last three years and another 79 resulting in serious injuries.
Regional and outer urban areas are at particular risk given limited public transport or other options for getting home.
"We're committed to safety in the community and having fun in a responsible way," said Sean Honeywood, Operations Manager at Springwood Country Club.
"We want to encourage everyone to come out but to also get home safely."
The licenced venues and liquor stores across the Blue Mountains participating in the Plan B campaign are:
Police will also be out in force conducting Random Breath Testing (RBT) during the holiday season. Double Demerits will also be in force from the December 23 to January 2 and January 25-29, 2023.
