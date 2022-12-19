Paralysis ticks sweep Blue Mountains amidst anti-serum shortage

As you're settling in for Christmas remember to check on your pets, as the weather forecast predicts prime conditions for paralysis ticks - and local vets are running low on anti-serum.
The Blue Mountains has been experiencing a spike in these parasites, particularly in Mid and Lower Mountains.
Dr Lynn Mathison is a veterinary surgeon at Selwood House Veterinary Hospital in Hazelbrook. She is concerned that the Christmas holidays will see a surge in tick cases, with the warmer conditions increasing their activity.
"Christmas day is meant to reach 31 [degrees]. That's [the] perfect temperature for ticks to be very active," she told the Gazette.
She advised that residents of Winmalee, Warrimoo, Yellow Rock and Faulconbridge should be particularly careful, as their location and climate are hotspots for tick-carrying mammals like bandicoots and possums.
"Winmalee's a notorious location for paralysis ticks," she said.
While these areas are noteworthy, Dr Mathis warned that paralysis ticks can be found anywhere in the Blue Mountains, and residents from all areas should be on guard.
Paralysis ticks will attach to a dog or cat and feed on the pet's blood. While feeding they will inject a toxin which paralyses the pet, affecting its nervous system.
The ticks can be treated with a serum, but wet weather and humidity have led to an increase in tick cases along the east coast of Australia, and there is currently a shortage of anti-serum stock.
The anti-serum is also not guaranteed to save a poisoned pet.
"Tick paralysis can be treated but unfortunately some animals may die even with the most intensive treatment. Prevention is paramount," said Dr Magdoline Awad, Chief Veterinary Officer of Greencross Pet Wellness Company.
Tick prevention products include repellent collars, chewables, and spot-on treatments. Dr Mathison recommends speaking to your veterinarian about the best product to use this summer.
Blue Mountains residents are encouraged to regularly check their pets for ticks, and remove them immediately if found.
Tick removal tools can be found at vets and some pet stores, or otherwise tweezers can be used to twist first and then pull. Aim to pull out the head, but Dr Mathison advised not to worry if the head can't be fully removed.
Since only one species of ticks cause paralysis, Dr Mathison also recommends keeping the removed tick in a jar, as your vet may be able to identify if said tick is of concern.
She said that prevention will be especially important in the coming weeks, as anti-serum stock likely won't be back to normal until mid-to-late January.
"There may be vets beginning to run out of this anti-serum over summer when the weather warms up again," she said.
Symptoms of pets with tick paralysis include inability to jump, difficulty walking, vomiting, coughing, change in meow or bark, and difficulties breathing.
If you're concerned about your pet you are encouraged to contact your local vet for an appointment to discuss treatment or the best product for prevention.
