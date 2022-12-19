Blue Mountains Gazette

Paralysis ticks sweep Blue Mountains amidst anti-serum shortage

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As you're settling in for Christmas remember to check on your pets, as the weather forecast predicts prime conditions for paralysis ticks - and local vets are running low on anti-serum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.