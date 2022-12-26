Blue Mountains Gazette

Lachlan Steadman, Year 9 St Columba's student, completes Advanced Mathematics HSC with Band 6

By Tom Walker
December 27 2022 - 10:40am
A Year 9 student at St Columba's Catholic College has completed his Advanced Mathematics HSC and received a Band 6 for his efforts.

