Man arrested in Blue Mountains over Sydney woman's death

Updated December 21 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:43am
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a police operation in the Blue Mountains. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

A man has been arrested over the suspected murder of a 31-year-old woman found dead in a western Sydney home.

