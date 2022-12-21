The NSW Government has announced that work on the duplication of the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath will start as early as March next year.
Regional roads minister Sam Farraway said Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure has been awarded the contract to begin the $174 million project.
Speaking at the Transport Management Centre with Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole on December 21, Mr Farraway said the "exciting" highway duplication project was important for regional NSW.
But the announcement has been condemned by a Medlow Bath residents group, who described it as an "obvious political pork barrelling initiative" that ignored public consultation.
The State and Federal Labor MPs for the Blue Mountains also criticised the announcement.
As part of the project, a 1.2-kilometre section of highway through Medlow Bath will be widened to four lanes with new dedicated right turning lanes and a signalised intersection will be built at Bellevue Crescent including a new left turning bay, and a new pedestrian bridge.
A site compound for the highway widening will be established next to the United Service Station in early 2023.
Construction of a new pedestrian bridge will start towards the end of 2023.
The government said the whole package of work at Medlow Bath is scheduled for completion in early 2025.
"The Great Western Highway upgrade is fast becoming a reality - major work is due to start as soon as March on this project which will be life changing for the thousands of people that use the road every day," said Paul Toole.
"The NSW Government has worked incredibly hard to ensure this transformative project happens - because we know the difference it will make from the Blue Mountains and beyond."
In a video posted to Facebook, Mr Toole said the announcement was a "gamechanger for people travelling through the Mountains or even out to the Central West".
"This is a big announcement. It's the first step in duplicating the Great Western Highway. It's the last of the roads out of Sydney that hasn't been duplicated."
But Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle described Mr Toole as "like that bloke at the pub with a thousand tall stories and nobody who was there with him to back it all up".
"All sizzle, no sausage," she said.
The Labor MP said the latest "umpteenth re-announcement of his fantasy project is a desperate, last minute Hail Mary to string along rural voters west of Lithgow until the election".
"Apart from these manic, repetitive re-announcements, no real work has been done by the NSW Government to bring this promise to fruition, nowhere near enough money has been budgeted for it, and they won't show anyone the business case or commission an Environmental Impact Statement for the entire project, so we can see whether their promises stack up," she said.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said it was "disappointing to see the NSW Government moving forward with this project without fully exploring the options to satisfy the Medlow Bath community".
"The two year pause by the Albanese Government in new federal funding in the October Budget, was an opportunity to work through all the options to ensure value for money and deliver the best outcomes for Blue Mountains drivers and residents," she said.
"By charging ahead with this project the state government loses the opportunity to explore the options for the Medlow Bath community, including an extension of the proposed tunnel. Instead, they are pushing forward with a plan that still faces a strong opposition from many local residents."
The Medlow Bath Highway Action Group issued a statement following the announcement, accusing the government of rushing the highway duplication to avoid scrutiny.
"This seems like indecent haste and will waste money. An announcement on Christmas Eve, to avoid scrutiny, is the predictable sharp practice we've come to expect from Paul Toole," said Stephen Caswell, President of the Medlow Bath Highway Action Group.
"This public money would be better spent repairing regional roads, so badly damaged by recent floods and rain. TfNSW should be focused on the most important plank of the upgrade project, a tunnel bypassing Upper Mountain villages, including Medlow Bath."
Mr Caswell said the planned duplication through Medlow Bath will still have a 60km/hour speed limit plus an extra set of traffic lights.
"It won't shorten the journey from Lithgow to Katoomba by one second," he said.
But Mr Farraway was bullish in his Facebook video, describing the Medlow Bath duplication as "legacy infrastructure for tomorrow, not just today".
"It is the Liberal and National government that is delivering the infrastructure our communities need," he said. "We all know what the Labor Party think of the Great Western Highway. They're not interested."
But Trish Doyle said Labor is "all for upgrades - of our rail line, our highway, our hospitals and our schools".
"The roads priorities right now are to fix the Victoria Pass landslide, repair the Darling Causeway and for a massive pothole rectification effort throughout the Blue Mountains before we start ripping up the only undamaged section of the Great Western Highway for an unfunded, unwanted motorway project," she said.
