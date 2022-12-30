Understanding modern teaching and learning styles in Australia

Teachers graduating today have a fantastic understanding of all learning styles and the many nuances of teaching a blended class with individual students. Picture supplied

It would be fair to say that no two people learn in the exact same way. We each perceive the world in a different way and have other interests and communication styles, so it only makes sense that the appropriate learning style is applied to the right person. There are many modern teaching frameworks in Australia, specifically designed for primary school-age children, secondary school-age children, and even early education. Teachers graduating today have a fantastic understanding of all learning styles and the many nuances of teaching a blended class with individual students.

To better understand modern teaching and learning styles in Australia, let's look at what is being taught today through in-person study and a graduate certificate in education online.

Visual learning style

Visual learning is probably one of the better-known learning styles. Visual learning is exactly what it sounds like and appeals to students who need to see things before they can fully understand the concept. If a student needs to know how to pack their schoolbag, a visual learning style would be to show them how to pack the bag and what water things go in, or they may respond well to photos or videos of this activity. Visual learning is not just for small students, it is also for adults and teenagers.

If you would like to better cater to visual learner students or peers, you can work to incorporate mind maps, and sticky notes, write down information or draw ideas, watch videos and interpret graphs. These visual learning techniques will be most likely to resonate with this population.

Auditory learning style

As the name suggests, auditory learners best interpret and understand information from hearing and listening. Some people are more likely to store and retrieve information that they hear rather than information that they read or see pictures and graphs from. If a student identifies that they have an auditory learning style, they may get more value from attending lectures with a professor discussing the content, rather than reading the lecture slides themselves. Often these learners will remember exactly how information was communicated to them and respond very well to instruction. Another interesting fact is that auditory learners do not like silence, so a classroom with soft music playing may be successful.

Great examples of auditory learning techniques would be creating an environment for group discussion, opinion sharing, debating, using rhythms and jingles to remember concepts, repeating information and being in a position where they can best hear information.

Reading and writing learning styles

It might surprise you to learn that reading and writing is a learning style, as this is something that almost every student will instinctually do, regardless of their learning style. Someone with a reading and writing learning style will find textbooks to be a great resource, as they can easily find and read the important information and re-write it in their own words and understanding. They may also find huge value in creating glossaries and writing shorter and longer definitions of core concepts.

While a visual learner will respond well to graphs, a reading and writing learning style will get value in writing what the graph trend is demonstrating. They will also learn by writing and then re-writing information, creating dot-point lists, reading related articles, completing multiple-choice quizzes and writing long-form content on a topic.

Kinesthetic learning style

If you have ever felt that you can only really understand something if you do it yourself, then you belong to the kinesthetic learning group. Kinesthetic is about touch, movement and action which grounds these learners in their understanding of core concepts. Unfortunately, this style of learning does not always lend itself to all subject matter, so kinesthetic learners may have to get creative in how they embrace this learning style. For hands-on subjects and interests, like cooking, building and creating, a kinesthetic learner can easily apply touch, action and movement.

The best way to cater to a kinesthetic learning style would be to take apart things and rebuild them, test and trial concepts, visit different environments related to the learning area and experience situations for themselves. While these techniques can be hard for educators to bring to a curriculum, they are invaluable for kinesthetic learners.



Traditional learning environments in decades gone by would usually only cater to visual or auditory learning styles. Now, as we possess more information on the different learning styles out there, educators can better gauge the right approach for all students.