Penrith Anglican College principal Felicity Grima has congratulated the Class of 2022 on their impressive HSC results.
"Our students repeatedly achieve excellent academic results at the end of Year 12, and this year is no exception," Mrs Grima said.
"We are proud of these achievements, however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College.
"This year we had 67 students completing the HSC and we congratulate each one for the courage and perseverance they have shown to achieve their best, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 during their final years of schooling."
Mrs Grima said the HSC results and ATARs achieved continue the College's reputation for strong academic performance.
"We had 21 students (11 per cent) achieve Band 6 or Band E4 results in at least one subject with 94 per cent achieving at least one result in the top three bands."
"We particularly congratulate our 2022 Dux, Benjamin Mallin, who achieved an ATAR of 98.75.
"For many of our Class of 2022, we have walked with them not just in their final year of school but through a significant part of their childhood.
"They have not simply been part of an educational institution but a community that is shaped by the Gospel of Christ."
Mrs Grima said the graduating class have a range of different plans for 2023.
"Whether it be further study, starting an apprenticeship, joining the workforce, or travelling, it is our hope and prayer that they will think about 'who' they want to be and not just 'what' they want to do," she said.
In what has been a time of reflection for the students, school captain Hannah Stanford summed up their thoughts.
"We have had a blast this year and will forever cherish the time we've spent as a grade," Hannah said.
"We've bonded as a year through the highs and the lows and have come out the end having given it our all."
Hannah said the Class of 2022 would always cherish the connections they have made with their teachers over their years at Penrith Anglican College.
"Not only have they continuously supported us and invested hours of their time into our studies, but they have provided care, friendship and mentoring when we've needed it the most," she said.
"Thank you to all the teachers and staff who have helped us grow as young people and helped us along our school journey.
"We are truly going to miss this amazing chapter of our lives."
Mrs Grima concluded: "Year 12, Class of 2022, we are immensely proud of you and all you have achieved. We wish you every success and happiness for the future".
For most people, a good ATAR score is 80.00.
The average ATAR is usually around 70.00. In NSW, the ATAR is calculated and released by Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (UAC).
How ATAR is calculated
UAC calculates the university admission ranks each year using students':
The HSC results are used by the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) to calculate a rank order of students known as the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR). The ATAR is not a mark nor is it a summary of the HSC, as it is a ranking system used to allocate university placements.
Is it optional?
HSC students may indicate that they wish to have an ATAR calculated. However, calculation of an ATAR is optional. For example, many students who do not wish to gain entry to university the following year do not request calculation of an ATAR.
Who accesses ATAR?
You can access your ATAR via the website (this has been available since December 15, 2022). You'll need your year 12 student number and UAC PIN. Your eight-digit student number was issued to you by NESA. If you've lost it, call NESA on 1300 13 83 23.
ATARs are also released to institutions for the purpose of making offers to courses. UAC doesn't provide ATARs to parents, schools or careers advisers.
What happens if I get a low ATAR?
Every university has a Pathway Provider. If you do your research, there's still a strong possibility that you can get into your desired course even with a low ATAR.
What do numbers mean?
The ATAR is a number from 0 and 99.95 in intervals of 0.05. The highest rank is 99.95. The lowest automatically reported rank is 30.00, with ranks below 30.00 being reported as 'less than 30'.
An ATAR of 100 is impossible because the ATAR is a rank (not a percentage or mark) and it's measured in increments of 0.05. The highest ATAR you could get is 99.95, which means you did better than 99.95 percent of all the year 12 ATAR eligible students in your state.
University offers
MORE than 34,000 hopeful university applicants were sent course offers on December 22.
Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) general manager of Marketing and Engagement, Kim Paino said, "Universities have made 34,517 offers in this round, and although lots of early offers have already been made, these are the first offers based on ATAR. That's important because some of the more high-demand courses rely on ATAR and even those students who already have offers may have been holding out for this round."
Universities have also released the Lowest Selection Rank (previously known as a cut-off) required for entry into each course.
Applicants have until 11.59pm on Thursday, January 5 to change preferences to be included in January Round 1 offers on Thursday, January 12. And if they haven't applied yet it's not too late - applications for study in semester 1 are open until Friday, February 3.
Go to uac.edu.au
On behalf of the school community, Winmalee High School would like to congratulate Year 12 on their resilience and commitment in completing the Higher School Certificate.
Over the last two years these impressive and dedicated students have undertaken their HSC studies under the most difficult and challenging circumstances and with constant interruptions to their learning journey.
Principal Voula Facas said despite the hardships, students have produced amazing artworks, written beautiful essays, made outstanding wood technology projects, solved tricky equations, produced insightful research projects and performed brilliant pieces on stage.
"Their kindness and support of each other has been inspiring, as has their contribution to the positive culture of our school. Their creativity, individuality and vibrant presence will be missed," Ms Facas said.
The entire school community would like to express their best wishes to all students for their future endeavours - be they study, work, or adventure.
Congratulations to all students on completing their HSC examinations, and on their results.
"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of all our students and to acknowledge those students who made it onto the Distinguished Achievers list for 2022," Ms Facas said.
"You have achieved spectacular results of which you should be incredibly proud. Winmalee High wishes all our students the very best for their future.
"Each student's strengths, passion, individual interests, and kind and caring nature means that wherever life leads them next, they will contribute in meaningful ways to their community and to the world around them. I also extend my appreciation to the families."
Deputy Principal Chris Pendergast said completing the HSC has always been challenging for students but never more so than in the last three years. "Throughout they were stoic, adapted, improvised and overcame the challenges they faced. School and teachers don't just teach content, they work with parents and the community to shape young adults to positively contribute to society."