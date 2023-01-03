Strength of character shines through as Penrith Anglican College students graduate Advertising Feature

Penrith Anglican College Dux Benjamin Mallin has a bright future after achieving an ATAR of 98.75. Picture supplied

Penrith Anglican College principal Felicity Grima has congratulated the Class of 2022 on their impressive HSC results.

"Our students repeatedly achieve excellent academic results at the end of Year 12, and this year is no exception," Mrs Grima said.

"We are proud of these achievements, however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College.

"This year we had 67 students completing the HSC and we congratulate each one for the courage and perseverance they have shown to achieve their best, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19 during their final years of schooling."

Mrs Grima said the HSC results and ATARs achieved continue the College's reputation for strong academic performance.

"We had 21 students (11 per cent) achieve Band 6 or Band E4 results in at least one subject with 94 per cent achieving at least one result in the top three bands."

"We particularly congratulate our 2022 Dux, Benjamin Mallin, who achieved an ATAR of 98.75.

"For many of our Class of 2022, we have walked with them not just in their final year of school but through a significant part of their childhood.

"They have not simply been part of an educational institution but a community that is shaped by the Gospel of Christ."

Mrs Grima said the graduating class have a range of different plans for 2023.

"Whether it be further study, starting an apprenticeship, joining the workforce, or travelling, it is our hope and prayer that they will think about 'who' they want to be and not just 'what' they want to do," she said.

In what has been a time of reflection for the students, school captain Hannah Stanford summed up their thoughts.

"We have had a blast this year and will forever cherish the time we've spent as a grade," Hannah said.

"We've bonded as a year through the highs and the lows and have come out the end having given it our all."

Hannah said the Class of 2022 would always cherish the connections they have made with their teachers over their years at Penrith Anglican College.

"Not only have they continuously supported us and invested hours of their time into our studies, but they have provided care, friendship and mentoring when we've needed it the most," she said.

"Thank you to all the teachers and staff who have helped us grow as young people and helped us along our school journey.



"We are truly going to miss this amazing chapter of our lives."