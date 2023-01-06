When the residents of a small village in Nepal turned on the water in December, they had a group of Blue Mountains residents to thank.
The project that reconnected the local water supply in Phortse following a devastating earthquake in 2015 began as a fundraiser involving Medlow Bath residents Debra and Russell Brown.
After hearing about the devastating earthquake they swung into action along with friends Robyn and Michael Dillon from Victoria. They arranged a screening of Dillon's film, Ocean to the Sky, at Mount Vic Flicks and a fundraising challenge was born.
Along with the Blue Mountains donors, as well as support from Sydney Rotary, funds from Australia contributed to the completion of the project.
Australia's Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, took part in the inauguration ceremony for the new water supply in December.
"Over many decades, the Sherpa community of Phortse has shown great hospitality to, and concern for, foreign travellers and I was proud to represent you all, a small band of people who have given something of immense value back to the community," she said.
After the 2015 earthquake, the women of Phortse village were forced to collect water from the Dudh Kosi River much further below the village. They carted up heavy containers of water every evening for drinking, cooking and washing for the 110 families in the village as well as visiting foreign trekkers.
"It was of particular concern to us that much of the burden of obtaining and carrying the water all the way to the village after the earthquake, fell upon the women of the village," said Debra Brown.
"It is good to be able to anticipate that the Phortse women will now be able to meaningfully contribute economically to the future of the village.
"Of equal or greater importance is the improved hygiene that the supply of clean water has brought to the people of Phortse village, particularly to girls attending the school. Previously, there were regular absences from school by teenage girls as they had no way of hygienically managing their menstruation".
