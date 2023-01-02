'Devastating': Off-duty officer drowns in rip after saving son on NSW south coast

An off-duty police officer has drowned after saving the life of his teenage son from a rip on the NSW south coast.
Emergency services were called after the 45-year-old became caught in a rip at Bogola Beach, south of Narooma, about 1.30pm on New Year's Day.
The Gazette understands the 45-year-old was based at Springwood Police Station.
At a press conference on Monday, NSW Police Acting Inspector Paul Hoyer from Nowra Police Station said the man entered the water to rescue his 14-year-old son who had been "swept out to sea on a rip".
He said the man was able to "push his son out of the rip [but] he was then taken further out to sea in the rip" himself.
The man was pulled from the water but was unable to be resuscitated by NSW Ambulance and Surf Life Saving personnel.
Acting Inspector Hoyer said the off-duty officer worked in the North West Metropolitan Region, which covers a large part of Sydney's north and west to the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains.
9 News has also reported the officer was based at Springwood.
"This is a tragedy that will cut through to his family, his friends and his workmates. It's devastating at this time of year," said Acting Inspector Hoyer.
Police are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
