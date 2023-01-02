Blue Mountains Gazette

'Devastating': Off-duty officer drowns in rip after saving son on NSW south coast

Updated January 2 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An off-duty police officer has drowned after saving the life of his teenage son from a rip on the NSW south coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.