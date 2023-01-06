Mount Riverview resident Max Lewis didn't start swimming regularly until he was 50.
Now, at age 82, he's taken home five gold medals at the 2022 Pan Pacific Masters Games.
Mr Lewis has adhered to a strict training regime which has seen him getting up at 4.45am for swimming, gym, and other exercises.
He says that while it's difficult to keep this up, it's always worth it.
"When you do it, and you get out of that pool... you say 'well why did I even contemplate not doing this?' Because it's a magic place to be," he said.
Mr Lewis competed in multiple challenges, including the 800 individual medley; an 800 metre swim consisting of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.
"Within my group... the most consistent comment has been 'amazing.' And it [sounds] pretentious, but I think it was amazing that I was able to swim that," he said.
In the events he won gold medals for there were no other competitors.
"The people who competed in these events at the games, probably the oldest male next to me would have been 68, the rest of them would have been 45 [to] 55," he said.
He also won a silver and bronze medal in two other events, bringing him to a total of seven awards.
Mr Lewis welcomes the challenge of participating in these games, refusing to accept excuses or roadblocks - he had two serious shoulder injuries in 2010 and still continues to swim.
"I think there are too many people going through life looking for excuses and never being prepared to put themselves out there and accept the challenge, because they may not succeed," he said.
Mr Lewis plans to enter competitions like this again in the future. He hopes his dedication to his training and exercise will keep him fit for the years ahead.
"I'm trying to alter the rate of descent," he said about growing older.
Mr Lewis is part of the Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club. He works at Lewis Financial in Springwood, a financial advice business he founded in 1985.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.