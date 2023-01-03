An appeal has been set up for the family of the Blue Mountains police officer who drowned saving his son on New Year's Day.
The Blue Mountains Police Area Command posted on Facebook that members of the community can show their "support to the family of the late Sergeant Peter Stone, tragically taken while saving his son from a riptide on a south coast beach on New Year's Day".
"Your donation will not only assist the family in their time of need, but will send a message of support while they grieve."
The appeal is being administered by NSW Police Legacy, the charity that supports police families.
"Your donation, regardless of amount, will be so important as we deal with the loss of Peter," the social media post concluded.
People can donate to the appeal at: https://portal.policelegacynsw.org.au/campaign/49/peter-stone-appeal.
Organised by Chief Inspector Garry Sims of Blue Mountains Police, the appeal had raised $13,000 of its $20,000 target on Wednesday morning, January 4.
