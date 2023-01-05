Blue Mountains Gazette

Filmmaker Aidan Williams captures Olympic journey of golden girl Jessica Fox

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 8:00am
Aidan Williams had a front row seat to the Olympic journey of gold medal winning paddler Jessica Fox - and the Linden filmmaker is now sharing his special access with the world.

