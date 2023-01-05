A recent double-booking of lanes at Lawson Swim Centre escalated to the pool being briefly closed to the public.
Four of the total seven lanes were booked in mornings and afternoons by Sydney North Shore private school Knox Grammar.
Three lanes are normally reserved for the public, but a local swim squad booked two lanes which coincided with Knox Grammar's booking on Tuesday, January 3.
While this left one lane available for public use, the pool was closed shortly for half an hour.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said this was due to "disappointing behaviour from a minority of the public" toward pool staff and Knox Grammar students.
"Our young workers risk-assessed the situation and closed the main pool for this short time to take the heat out of a situation that arose as a result of a normal external booking," he said.
"I think our workers made a sensible and mature decision and I support them... I can only say that I am saddened they were put in this position by a small number of people."
A Facebook post from Blue Mountains Leisure Centres on January 4 stated the pool was not closed to other patrons.
The post said Knox Grammar submitted a booking through the normal process.
"Knox Grammar were charged the standard fee for lane hire. All of this revenue will go into the management and maintenance of Blue Mountains Leisure Centres."
The mayor said it was "not a case of special treatment or prioritising one group over another".
Wentworth Falls resident David Wild was present when members of the public were asked to leave.
"I'm surprised and disappointed... and now I'm a bit angry, that they've now responded with 'the pool was never closed," he said.
"I want there to be policy settings where things like this can't happen."
Council will be reviewing pool booking policies as part of their service review process.
"The staff and I agree that this review will focus on maximising local community availability during the summer. Local councillors also support this," said Mayor Greenhill.
This review is part of standard procedure and was not brought on by Knox Grammar's booking.
Knox Grammar has had bookings at Lawson Swim Centre since 2021. Similar bookings are common at Blue Mountains Leisure Centres, though the majority occur during school term.
