Blue Mountains City Council pool staff recognised for helping save lives

Updated January 13 2023 - 10:50am, first published January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Two Blue Mountains City Council lifeguards who performed CPR on an unresponsive child have been recognised at last year's NSW Aquatic Recreation Institute Industry Awards.

