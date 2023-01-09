Australia Day celebrations return to Glenbrook Park

Rotary's family friendly Australia Day celebrations will return to Glenbrook Park on Thursday, January 26.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary president Bruce Bailey said Australia Day committee chair Susan Wakefield OAM and her committee have done an excellent job in preparing a simple program to enable families to come together and have fun in celebrating Australia's national day.
"Most importantly, it is all free. Families will not have to spend a cent," he said.
"Rotary Clubs across the Blue Mountains and Penrith have again received sponsorship from the Australia Day Council and free sausage sandwiches and cold drinks will be available following the flag raising ceremony at 9am."
Chair Wakefield said entertainment will commence with Australiana music from the popular Little Black Ducks band at 8am.
She invited family groups to roll up with their picnic chairs and blankets from that time and enjoy the spirit of the day.
"Rotary has arranged for a variety of emergency service vehicles to be on show and children will be welcome to inspect and pose for photographs," she said.
But Mrs Wakefield also warned that the emergency service vehicles had to be 'on call' in the event of special needs (accidents, fires) during the day and attendance cannot be guaranteed.
Rotary's custodian of the flags, Roger Winterburn, has encouraged family groups to be in time for the flag raising ceremony at 9am.
"Our simple ceremony involves the Australian, Indigenous and Rotary flags and really underlines the importance of togetherness in our Mountains community," he said.
