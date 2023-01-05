Cultural Centre exhibition highly commended at IMAGinE Awards

The high school engagement project Epicormic Growth was highly successful with five local schools participating in workshops with the artists, to create a new modular Lego work Block Party (2021) that was included in the exhibition. These same five high schools were invited to participate in the Dead Smart Phone project where students painted a landscape onto a pre-primed dead smart phone - looking at the beautiful landscape they live in and transposing that onto a device they spend so much time looking at.