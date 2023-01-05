Blue Mountains Gazette

Cultural Centre exhibition highly commended at IMAGinE Awards

Updated January 9 2023 - 10:47am, first published January 6 2023 - 10:39am
Rilka Oakley, Artistic Program Leader, Sarah Emerson, Public Program Coordinator, attending the IMAGinE Awards ceremony at the Chau Chak Wing Museum, Sydney University.

Blue Mountains Cultural Centre was awarded a highly commended in the exhibition category (medium gallery) at the Museums & Galleries NSW IMAGinE awards for the in-house curated exhibition, Post-Haste.

